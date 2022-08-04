Miss Sunnyside Candidate Vanessa Montoya

Five candidates remain in the running for Miss Sunnyside. The next young lady vying for the title is Vanessa Casas Montoya.
Montoya, 16, is daughter of Victoria F. Montoya and stepfather Martin V. Chavez. She has eight siblings: Estrellita, Maria, Jessica, Jennifer, Jacob, Ramon (Gabby) Victoria, and Emily.
The young Montoya, who enjoys hikes with her family, lists her mother as a great motivator and her biggest inspiration. “She demonstrates the value of a work ethic. She has been both mother and father for her nine children, while maintaining her jobs,” Montoya said. “From my point of view, she has done an amazing job of raising us all and is really someone who inspires me.”
Montoya is running for Miss Sunnyside because she would like to promote awareness and motivate others to become better citizens. She also would like to be more proactive in the community and inspire young ladies in the area as well.
If crowned Miss Sunnyside, Montoya would like to host a fundraiser to help raise donations for the annual local track meet for the Special Olympics.
Montoya hopes to attend Gonzaga University and pursue a law degree to help special victims.
She in sponsored by Reale Hall and Montoya’s Lawn Service.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, Natali Perez, Angela Cuenca, and Janelle Rivera have left the competition.
The Miss Sunnyside Pageant will take place on Saturday, September 17 in the Sunnyside High School auditorium at 7 p.m.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
