Miss Sunnyside candidates prepare for Bon Vino's takeover

The Miss Sunnyside candidates will be hosting a Bon Vino's Takeover on Saturday, September 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The candidates will be working the breakfast/lunch hours at the local eatery, 122 N. 16th Street in Sunnyside.
All tips from the takeover will go toward the Miss Sunnyside Program.
The young ladies vying for the coveted title of Miss Sunnyside are Brianna Garza, Jessica Espinoza, Valeria Lopez, Vanessa Montoya, and Brielle Olivarez. Read each of their candidate profiles below:
The Miss Sunnyside Pageant will take place on Saturday, September 17 in the Sunnyside High School auditorium at 7 p.m.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
