Miss Sunnyside candidates prepare for Bon Vino's takeover

The Miss Sunnyside candidates will be hosting a Bon Vino's Takeover on Saturday, September 10. Pictured are candidates Vanessa Montoya, Valeria Lopez, Jessica Espinoza, and Brianna Garza. Not pictured is candidate Brielle Olivarez.

 Courtesy/Miss Sunnyside Board

The Miss Sunnyside candidates will be hosting a Bon Vino's Takeover on Saturday, September 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The candidates will be working the breakfast/lunch hours at the local eatery, 122 N. 16th Street in Sunnyside.

All tips from the takeover will go toward the Miss Sunnyside Program.

Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana

