The Miss Sunnyside Royalty Court will be hosting a yard sale this Saturday, July 24 at Sunnyside Presbyterian Church from 7 a.m. to noon.
All proceeds from the sale go directly to the Miss Sunnyside Royalty Court to cover expenses for summer travel to parades and other events.
The court will be accepting donations on Friday, July 23 starting at 4 p.m. at Sunnyside Presbyterian Church. Donations items may include gently used clothing, home goods, toys, furniture, and other items.
