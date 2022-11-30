The 2022-2023 Miss Sunnyside Court will be presenting their first Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church Memorial Hall, 906 E. Edison Ave.
Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Tickets include a delicious breakfast, photo with Santa, Santa crafts, and more.
