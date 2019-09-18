SUNNYSIDE — The Moxee community float demonstrating the hop harvest process, was selected the Sweepstakes winner at the annual Sunshine Days Parade held Saturday, Sept. 14.
Prior to the 11 a.m. parade, float award announcements were made during the annual Royalty Luncheon at the Sunnyside High School commons.
The Queen’s Choice was presented to the Grandview float, and the Sunnyside Float Crew Award was presented to the Selah float.
Miss Sunnyside Princess Choice Award was presented to Prosser, and the Little Miss Granger Fiesta Float earned the Mayor’s Choice Award.
The parade featured local volunteer photographer Andrew Hamil as parade grand marshal. The Sunnyside High school band performed throughout the parade route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.