YAKIMA — MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital will host Fiesta de Salud, a free community health fair, on Saturday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the downtown Yakima Rotary Marketplace, 15 West Yakima Ave.
MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital hosts Fiesta de Salud
Community health fair offers free health screenings
