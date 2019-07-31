SUNNYSIDE — People will be “slippin’ and slidin’” in Central Park during the National Night Out party from 6-11 p.m., Tuesday Aug. 6, said Sunnyside Police Officer Erica Rollinger.
Rollinger has spent the summer lining up activities for the annual “Night Out Against Crime.”
“We will have two sessions of free swim in the city pool and a movie (“CoCo”),” she commented.
“This year we added fireworks to close out the evening,” Rollinger added.
Those attending the NNO park for an evening of games and food are encouraged to bring their folding chairs and picnic blankets to the park.
The Sunnyside museum will be open for free tours and the Fire Department will be on hand to give all ages time on the “Slip-n-Slide.”
There will be a little something for everyone, she explained, like live performances by Valley Performing Arts Center.
“We have had great support from the business community to help make the Night Out a success,” Rollinger stated.
The yearly event coordinated by the police department, is designed to strengthen community togetherness and enhance the police-community partnership, she communicated.
Grace Brethren Church and Iglesia de Santidad Pentecostes will host a block party at S. Eighth and Franklin Avenue, from 6-8 p.m. with free hot dogs, hamburgers and corn. Carnival games, a dunk tank and face painting are also planned.
