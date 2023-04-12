GRANDVIEW — The No Rhyme or Reason Country Flea Market is making its return to the Country Park and Fairgrounds, 812 Wallace Way, on April 21 and 22.
Admission is free with gates opening at 10 a.m., this will be the sixth year that the flea market has teamed up Grandview parks and recreations.
