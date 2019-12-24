SUNNYSIDE — As nine-year old Noe Estrada tore through the wrapping paper and opened his present from the Shop with a Cop event on Sunday, Dec. 22, Walmart Associate Emilio Bueno sat across from him at the breakfast table and watched with excitement like a big brother on Christmas morning.
For the 18-year old Bueno, seeing Noe, an Outlook Elementary School third grade student opening the Sony PlayStation 4, reminded him of the time when he was six years old and received his first video game system from his aunt, a PlayStation 2.
“I still have the system and games in a box on a shelf in my closet,” the Grocery Department unloader and stocker acknowledged while he helped an excited Noe peek inside the factory box - to make sure it was really a PlayStation.
The spirit of Christmas came full circle for Bueno when Noe’s oldest sister Elizabeth, 25, reached out to him shortly after the story ran in the Sunnyside Sun and arranged the viewing get-together at Glez restaurant.
After Elizabeth was contacted by Student Resource Officer Erica Rollinger to confirm Noe had received the secret Santa gift from Bueno, she felt it was important for her brother to meet the young man who purchased the video game console without ever meeting the youngster.
The Grocery Department unloader and stocker worked through the entire week of Thanksgiving, earning an extra 15 percent discount on a single item purchase and instead of using the reward on himself, he chose to apply it toward a present from Noe’s Christmas list.
“I thought it would be nice to just give it to him. He wanted one and I had my discount card and I had the money and I was like; I might as well get it for him,” Bueno humbly expressed. “I know it will make him really happy!”
Noe was overjoyed as he looked up at Bueno in amazement and thanked him for the special present. The two talked about their favorite video games and upcoming gaming plans with friends while putting back all the accessories into the box.
The first thing Noe was going to do when he arrived home was to download the game, “Fortnite,” an action and adventure, role playing game. Bueno explained to him that he planned to play, “Uncharted” following his last work shift before the Christmas holiday, which was to start in a few hours.
In fact, he still has shopping to do before his family comes together for their Christmas turkey dinner. Bueno is looking forward to telling his aunt all about his Santa helper’s role because he knows it will make her happy – a joyful wish to see people happy is on Bueno’s list and the gift he seeks to humbly share.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.