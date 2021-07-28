YAKIMA — Vintiques of Yakima is having their 47th annual Northwest Nationals next weekend, August 6 and 7.
Car entries may register for the event on Thursday, August 5. The event is open to the public starting Friday, August 6 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the State Fair Park in Yakima.
For more information visit vintiques.com.
