SUNNYSIDE — Nouvella Club’s annual Christmas Tea will be held Thursday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 327 E. Edison Ave.
Club members are asked to bring an unwrapped toy, which will be given to the Sunnyside Fire Department for distribution.
Members are also asked to bring a donation for the group’s scholarship fund.
Guests are welcome. For reservations call 509-837-7724.
