SUNNYSIDE —Showcasing fall fashion will be the focus of the annual Nouvella Style Show at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the former United Methodist Church fellowship hall, South Ninth Street and East Edison Avenue.
Fashions, to be modeled by Nouvella members, will be provided by Priscilla’s Chic Boutique of Yakima and Catherine’s of Kennewick.
Reservations may be made by calling 509-837-7724. Guests are welcome.
