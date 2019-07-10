SUNNYSIDE — Mark Friday, July 19, on the calendar as the date when the Pacific Science Center Mobile Exhibit comes to the Sunnyside Library, 621 Grant Ave. The exhibit opens at 1 p.m.
Young readers are also reminded to sign up for the summer reading program now underway at the library.
