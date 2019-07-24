SUNNYSIDE — Holding a spinning bicycle tire while standing on a rotating platform was a popular exhibit when the Pacific Science Center mobile van rolled into town last Friday.
Future fifth graders Lianyah Sosa, 10, and Neraida Ramirez, 9, worked together to get the gyroscope, a device used to demonstrate the force of gravity, to work.
“Mostly it was just fun,” Neraida said. “I had to spin the tire real fast so she (Lianyah) could move,” she explained.
Under the direction of science center representative Ryan Carrick, area children explored other space-related exhibits, including a display that let the children see what the night sky looks like from space looking back at earth.
“It’s real pretty,” exclaimed Madison Lee Miller, 5.
“There is a lot of pretty colors,” she added.
Carrick said the space mobile exhibit was one of six different traveling exhibits, hosted by the Seattle science center. The Space Odyssey hands-on displays were set up in the local library’s Sunset Room to the enjoyment of the children. “I’ve never done anything like this. It’s fun,” declared Sosa.
