GRANGER — The City of Granger will be hosting their 2022 Christmas parade on Friday, Dec. 16.
Prior to the parade visitors can head to KDNA Plaza on Sunnyside Avenue to listen to live music, hang out with Santa or enjoy the Christmas market and food trucks.
