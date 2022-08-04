Photos welcome for 2023 Calendar

The Sunnyside Sun is preparing for publication of its annual calendar! Over the past few years, our calendar has featured photographs from contributors in the Lower Yakima Valley and surrounding areas and this year is no different.
We are once again inviting talented contributors to submit their photos for our 2023 Calendar. All photographs will include a credit to the photographer and a brief description of where the photo was taken.
Only a few guidelines must be followed when submitting photos for consideration:
• Photographs must be of scenery, which can include wildlife. No photos of people will be accepted.
• Photographs must be horizontal (landscape mode).
• Photographs submitted must be in high resolution, at 300 dpi or higher, to be considered.
• Photographs must be from the Lower Yakima Valley and surrounding areas.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
