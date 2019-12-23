SUNNYSIDE — Billie Parke’s third graders didn’t know they were having a party Friday, Dec. 20 - the last day of school before a two-week Christmas break - but they eagerly embraced the idea.
Organized by Parke and her para-professional Sarah Hart, the children were treated to hot cocoa or cider, cookies, popcorn and a short holiday movie.
Each student was also given the choice of a Christmas decorated mug from which to savor their hot beverage. The cups decorated with candy-cane, snowmen or Santa were free for the taking.
Vince Amaro, 8 asked, “And we get to keep the cup?”
“Yes, you do. We’ll write your name on the bottom of the cup and you can take it home,” Hart said.
“Last year, we decided to give the kids a special party and let them keep the mugs, the para-pro explained, adding many cups were collected at yard sales, bazaars and flea markets.
“I purchased one mug at a Prosser senior bazaar and the lady hosting the table threw in an extra cup when I told her why I wanted the mug,” she commented.
Hart added, “It makes me feel good to let the children have something a little extra.”
According to Parke, the students enjoyed the surprise party so much last year, they decided to throw the surprise party again. “I brought the marshmallows, cookies and ginger snacks,” she laughed.
The cocoa and cookies party were just one of the many activities held at Pioneer Elementary School Friday. Some students got to dress in their pajamas for a viewing of “The Polar Express,” while others made Grinch-style Christmas tree artwork and watched the movie, “The Grinch that Stole Christmas.”
“It’s been very festive around here,” Parke remarked.
