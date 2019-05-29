SUNNYSIDE — Parents and children planning to participate the Kiwanis Kids Day Parade, still have time to create costumes, floats and to decorate their bicycles, wagons and push cars.
Even ponies and goats can be a part of the Saturday, June 1 parade.
Parade participants can register the day of the parade at 10 a.m. in Kiwanis Park, on Doolittle Avenue, said parade spokesperson Jim Sleater.
The procession starts at 11 a.m. and advances onto North Sixth Street to South Sixth Street, ending at Centennial Square on East Edison and South Sixth Street.
There is no fee to enter the parade, all entries will receive a ribbon and ice cream, as well as a gift card to Stokes Burger Ranch. A drawing for a boy’s and girl’s bike will also be at the end of the parade.
To pre-register call Sleater at 509-837-8312.
