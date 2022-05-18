Summer is just around the corner! With warmer temperatures and more sunshine coming our way, it’s time to start thinking about how we can enjoy summer safely. Prosser Memorial Health’s free Summer Safety Event is back this year with complimentary food, activities, giveaways, and safety tips for the whole family.
The summer season calls for more time spent outdoors. An afternoon in the water might be the perfect way to keep cool, but it’s important to remember the risks of water activities.
May is water safety month, and the risk of drowning increases anytime you enter a body of water. This is even more true for children. With drowning being one of the leading causes of preventable deaths in children, it is essential to know how we can keep our littles safe in the water. Adults should also make sure to protect themselves.
Boating is a fun and popular way to spend a day on the water but being prepared and using proper equipment will ensure that it is also safe. Free life jackets for children will be provided during the Summer Safety event, while supplies last. Prosser Memorial Health has partnered with local Fire Departments to help properly size and fit the life jackets for children during the event.
The Summer Safety Event will take place Wednesday, May 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at each of the Prosser Memorial Health Primary Care Clinics in Prosser, Benton City, and Grandview for the Summer Safety Event.
This is a free family-friendly event.
For clinic locations and to learn more, visit our website at prosserhealth.org.
For questions about Prosser Memorial Health’s Summer Safety event, call Prosser Memorial Health Communications Officer Shannon Hitchcock at 509.786.6601.
