Popup market celebrates ‘La Reina de La Cumbia’ this weekend in Yakima

YAKIMA — More than 35 women-owned businesses will be in attendance at the “Anything for Selenas” popup market celebrating Selena Quintanilla, “La Reina de La Cumbia.”
The event, organized by She Se Puede, will take place Saturday, April 2 from 4 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, April 3 from noon to 5 p.m. at Buzzin’ Bees Coffee, 1704 S. 1st Street in Yakima.
The market will celebrate all things in honor of Selena, often called the Queen of Tejano music, who was tragically murdered on March 31, 1995.
Vendors from Sunnyside, Moses Lake, Prosser, Tri-Cities, Wenatchee, Yakima, and more will feature their products or services for sale.
Food and drinks, exotic energy drinks, music and karaoke, face painting by New Creations, a mechanical bull, and raffles will also take place during the event.
To enter the Selena costume contest, attendees must take a photo the day of the event and tag @shesepuede_popup on Instagram and use the tag #shesepuedeselenacontest.
Lower Valley community members are invited to attend the family-friendly event and support local businesses.
