More than 1,600 Pacific Power customers have their lights back on after being without power Monday, April 11.
Residents and businesses around Sunnyside and Outlook lost their power Monday due to more than 30 power outages in the area.
A power pole fire near Franklin and 16th Street added to the outages. Wind from the unusual Spring snowstorm blew moisture into the power pole equipment causing by a spark.
Traffic lights went dark on 16th Street prompting the city to put up temporary stop signs in place of the lights.
The Sunnyside School District lost power to five schools – Outlook, Pioneer, Chief Kamiakin elementary schools, Harrison Middle School, and Sunnyside High School – and were without power for more than two hours. They also lost phone and internet connectivity to all the schools in the district.
The decision was made at 10:26 a.m. to send the students home due to the lack of power and heat. The Emergency Early Release plan went into effect with the buses transporting the students home starting with middle schools at 11:15 a.m. The parents were also able to pick up their kids at any time. All afternoon school programs and practices were also canceled for the day.
Students were not sitting in the dark while waiting to be released, according to Jessica Morgan, Sunnyside School District Communications Director
“Teachers and staff did an amazing job keeping learning going as best they could,” said Morgan. “Classrooms with natural light were able to open window blinds, and in some cases, classes that were darker or had no window access were able to move to areas with more light.”
Students that usually walked home from Sierra Vista Middle School were kept at the school awaiting a ride due to police activity on 16th Street.
The last student that was picked up by parents was shortly after 1 p.m.
Pacific Power was able to restore the power to most of the local residents and businesses around noon. All schools were restored with power and other services around 1 p.m. Walmart Supercenter store closed at 10:30 a.m. and reopened at 1:30 p.m. Total restoration of power was completed around Midnight.
