PROSSER — Following two and a half illuminating years as a Front End Manager at the Houston, Texas, Hobby Center, Jim Milne, the new Princess Theatre Executive Director has relocated to Prosser, loaded with expanded ideas. Milne, who served a golden tenure as Prosser’s Chamber Executive Director from 2006-2013, is in the process of sharing his big city experiences with his Princess leadership team.
The team which restructured in August, is laser focused on goals, short and long, small and large. Rising to the very top are two new offerings: the Street to Seat concierge service and the Community Education Program.
Both programs are in the preparation and fine-tuning stages, according to Milne. The Princess Access Team is devoted to expanding inclusiveness. According to Milne, the team will dedicate itself to removing barriers of every type for individuals who may be challenged with mobility, sight, hearing, sensory, other abilities. The Street to Seat access team will, for each show, create a temporary parking space in front of the theatre for patron drop offs near the door with an escort to their seat, and back again.
“We need to be, and plan to be, 100 percent inclusive in every possible way,” Milne noted. “Theatre exists to serve all.”
The Princess Education Program will launch soon as January 2020, Milne stated. Spearheaded by Education Director Paul Brooks, initial courses are being readied by Brooks’ and his team for the community to participate and savor. While definitive course names are not entirely available, “Superheroes,” is one class theme, Milne said he is able to share.
Courses will be open for every age, and all artistic genres, with the exception of dancing, Milne said. Acting, impromptu, singing, videography, photography, arts production, singing; the possibilities are open.
As is the nature of any busy non-profit, volunteers are needed for all areas of the theatre’s curriculum, including the upcoming Street to Seat and Community Education programs.
To volunteer, contact the Princess by message on its Facebook page or call 509-786-2180.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.