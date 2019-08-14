GRANDVIEW — The Pro-West Rodeo kicked off Friday, Aug. 9-10 at 7:30 p.m.
“We had 200 contestants who participated in the rodeo and the grandstands were filled with spectators on both evenings,” Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo Board of Director member Kirstin Meyer stated.
About 2,000 rodeo enthusiasts watched and cheered on the wranglers during the two-day event. The turbulent weather at times was as wild as the bucking broncos in the arena.
Pro-West was formed in 1967, the rodeo upholds a long-standing tradition with a high standard of conduct for its’ more than 600 members.
Listed below are the Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo winners.
Bareback
1. RyLee Heath, Okanogan, WA 76 pts $676.40
2. Jared Marshall, Prince George 73 pts $507.30
3. Mason Payne, Wellpinit, WA 72 pts $338.20
4. Zach Conner, Buckley, WA 71pts $169.10
Tie Down Roping
1. Kass Kayser, Ellensburg, WA 8.93 $796.20
2. Tate Teague, Ellensburg, WA 9.75 $658.92
3. Jacob Paul, Post Falls, ID 9.98 $521.65
4. Jordan Tye, Canby, OR 10.71 $384.37
5. Kyle Sloan, Ellensburg, WA 11.22 $247.10
Breakaway Roping
1. Sarah Morrissey, Ephrata, WA 2.30 $1371
2. Lynn Rodriguez, Hermiston, OR 2.48 $1135
3. Bailey Patterson, Pendleton, OR 2.62 $898
4. Hailey Hall, Touchet, WA 2.82 $662
5. Jordan Minor, Ellensburg, WA 3.14 $425
6. Charlie Thiele, Goldendale, WA 3.62 $236
Saddle Bronc
1. Wade Kane 79pts $679
2. Austin Krough 78 pts $407
3. Austin Krough 65 $271
Wild Cow Milking
1. Team S & K Cattle Company 20.76.
2. Stetson McMinimee
3. Beaver Sears
4. Victor Webley
Steer Wrestling
1. Chance Gartner, Walla Walla, WA 5.54 $741
2. Hayden Fullerton, Dayton, WA 7.06 $444
3. Preston Pederston, Hermiston, OR 10.34 $296.40
Team Roping
1. Jake Stanley, Hermiston and Bucky Campbell, Benton City, WA 5.15 $1005/man
2. Brayden Schmidt, Benton City, WA and Bo Patzke, Enterprise, OR 5.81 $832/man
3. Dale Benevides, Touchet, WA and Shane Crossley, Hermiston, OR 5.98 $658/man
4. Riley Eres, Lynnwood, WA and Chance Gleave, Cheney, WA 6.650 $484/man
5. Chris Hays, Benton City, WA and Chance Hays, Prosser, WA 7.25 $312/man
6. Jett Stewart, Heppner, OR and Bo Sickler, Kennewick, WA 11.05 $173/man
Barrel Racing
1. Coti Fuller, walla walla wa 15.77 $1302
2. Sierra Greenup, Lexington, OR 15.834 $1132
3. Rebecca Rose, Deer Park, WA 15.95 $962
4. Kym LaRoche, Arlington, WA 15.961 $792
5. Audrey Tibbs, Moses Lake, WA 16.013 $622
6. Kayce Teague, Ellensburg, WA 16.047 $453
7. Gina Volnsky, Nakusp, BC 16.072 $283
8. Leigh Parker, Northport, wa 16.089 $113
Bull Riding
1. Cody Ford 72 $1425
