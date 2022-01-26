Gwen Weder of the Sunnyside Parks and Recreation hosted a community conversation last Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Questions about what improvements should be made to the parks and rec program were posed to the attendees of the Zoom meeting.
This is in connection with the proposed Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) Plan to implemented over the next six years.
The plan seeks to provide a guide to set standards and policies maintaining and expanding the park system, as well as improve resource utilization.
It also seeks to explore the City’s needs regarding expanding the park system, especially in areas of the City where parkland is lacking and where local and safe pedestrian access to other parks is unavailable.
On Monday, Feb. 7, the plan will be presented in the City Council workshop meeting, where council will discuss.
Then the plan will be a public hearing and action item on the Monday, Feb. 14 City Council Agenda.
If the plan is adopted it will be submitted to the Washington State Recreation Conservation Office (RCO) by Tuesday, March 1.
Submitting the plan will then make the City eligible for Recreation grants from the RCO for the next six years, which could help fund new improvements to the Park & Recreation system.
A rough draft of the plan can be found on the City’s website at www.ci.sunnyside.wa.us/436/Planning-Projects
