PROSSER – The Third Annual Pumpkin Palooza will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m. to noon at City Park, 601 7th St. in conjunction with Prosser Farmers Market.
The free event includes a giant pumpkin weigh in contest (pre-registration required) with trophies and awards. Pumpkins will be available ($1 donation/each) for decorating, seed spitting contest, guessing games, bowling, and other games and activities. The market breakfast menu will also feature pumpkin flavored pancakes for purchase.
Proceeds from donations and auction sales for one-of-a-kind pumpkins which have been painted by local artists are to benefit the Historic Downtown Prosser Association.
