Approximately 900 people attended The Great Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Sunnyside Parks and Recreation.
The Sunnyside Fire Department kicked off the event with the sound of the fire engine siren.
South Hill Park baseball fields were covered with 9,000 multicolored plastic eggs for kids to collect.
The eggs were pre-stuffed with candy or small toys. Only 12 eggs had golden tickets inside them that could be traded for a basket full of goodies at the Parks and Rec booth. McDonald’s coupons were also stuffed into only 10 of the eggs.
Children 12 years and younger were able to race through the fields and grab some prizes with the help of their parents for the younger ones.
The Sunnyside Fire Department passed out plastic fire fighter hats, pencils and other goodies to the kids at the conclusion of the hunt.
Community Health Plan of Washington held a raffle for a basket and other goodies.
Pictures with the Easter Bunny followed the egg hunt.
Students from Sunnyside High School’s Key Club and Latino Culture Club volunteered their time to the event.
“This event would not have been possible without our sponsors and volunteers,” said Gwen Weder, Sunnyside Parks and Recreation Coordinator.
