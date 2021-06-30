PROSSER — Historic Downtown Prosser is hosting its first annual Red, White, and Blues Festival downtown on Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
This new, free event will highlight area blueberries, patriotism, and blues music. Prosser Farmer’s Market will be moving into the downtown for the day.
For more information about the event email director@historicprosser.com or call 509-786-2399.
