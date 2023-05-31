Relay for Life raises more than $2,700

The Sunnyside High School held their Relay for Life event on Saturday, May 20 in an effort to raise funds for the American Cancer Society (ACS).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Print Delivery by Direct Mail to your home or business!
✓ Unlimited desktop and mobile access
✓ Access to the Sunnyside Sun e-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One year, Yakima & Benton County
|$52.00
|for 365 days
|Six months, Yakima & Benton County
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|One year, out of county
|$62.00
|for 365 days
|Six months, out of county
|$45.00
|for 180 days
✓ Unlimited desktop and mobile access
✓ Access to the Sunnyside Sun e-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One year
|$40.00
|for 365 days
|Six months
|$25.00
|for 180 days
|Three months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|One month
|$10.00
|for 30 days
Current print subscribers receive complimentary access to our digital e-edition and online content. Enjoying our latest issue is as easy as signing up for a free user account and connecting with your Account Number and Last Name!
Your Account Number can be found on your renewal notice.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
The Sunnyside High School held their Relay for Life event on Saturday, May 20 in an effort to raise funds for the American Cancer Society (ACS).
“I would say that the event was a major success,” John Kranz, Key Club Advisor said. “Not only did it reach the goals of providing a leadership opportunity for countless students here at SHS, but it also was a positive force in a world that is all too often full of darkness.”
The Key Club was able to raise more than $2,700 for the ACS.
Throughout the event individuals completed laps, competed in different contests and spoke about their experiences with cancer.
“Key Clubs thanks everyone that participated, and we hope to grow in the coming years,” Kranz said.
Throughout the years the Sunnyside Key Club takes part and hosts different events in an effort to provide community support for different organizations.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.