Relay for Life raises more than $2,700

Students and community members walk a silent lap around the Sunnyside High School track with lit Luminaria bags lining the edge of the field as part of the Relay for Life hosted by the SHS Key Club, May 20.

The Sunnyside High School held their Relay for Life event on Saturday, May 20 in an effort to raise funds for the American Cancer Society (ACS).

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

