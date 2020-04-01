MABTON — After 30 years of coaching wrestling with 27 of them at Mabton Junior Senior High School, Coach John Kilian has decided to retire from full time coaching.
Kilian, a farmer by trade, spent three years at Sunnyside High School teaching agriculture and was head coach in wrestling at Harrison Middle School, then spent two years as an assistant coach at the high school.
After seeing the Twin Towers fall on Sept. 11, 2001, Kilian had decided to step away from teaching.
“I took an early retirement but kept the farm…then my old job in Mabton opened back up!” Kilian recalled.
The newly retired coach began his career in coaching in 1989 at 27.
Former Mabton principal Keith Morris reached out to the young Kilian to be a coach for the Mabton wrestling team.
“Richard Esparza from Grandview was the one who told Keith about me, so really it’s Esparza’s fault that I’ve been there this long!” Kilian joked.
Kilian was a former wrestler from Sunnyside High School with state qualifications. He placed second at state twice and jokes, “It took me about 15 years for it to feel okay. The first 14, I was like ‘gosh, this sucks’ and I still have nightmares about it!” He jovially admitted.
Through his tenure as coach, Kilian himself had trained up Viking state qualifiers. It wasn’t until 2019 that Kilian produced a state champ, the likes that have not been seen in Mabton since 1978.
In 2019, Kilian coached Freshman George Trujillo, who placed first in the 1B/2B 132 Pound Division at the XXXI Mat Classic.
His long career was more than just craving a state championship.
Kilian stressed, “Competing is fun. And that’s always been one of the things I try to convey to my kids. You know, win or lose, it’s fun to compete…you put your headgear on, you get out there, win or lose, you go out there and do the best you can.”
Looking back at his time at Mabton, the former coach reminisces about meeting a lot of great people, making great friends, and says “I almost didn’t [retire]! I enjoy working with kids and being in their corner.”
Kilian expanded, “I enjoyed going on trips with them, listening to their music, just living life. If they had a good day, I rejoiced with them and if they had a bad day, I got to put my arm around them and encourage them. It’s been a real blessing.”
For Kilian, the three-decade long career has been “real fun.”
Warmly, he mentioned “I’ve always chuckled and said to people ‘Man, this is great!’ You know, [I] get the times where [I’m] at a tournament…and [my] kid wins something and [I] think, ‘Wow, this is good, clean fun! And they pay me for it!’”
When asked about how he felt about retiring from coaching, Kilian laughed, “I’m not leaving town, the wrestling community isn’t sick of me yet!”
And thank goodness because now more than ever, the sports community needs a pillar like Kilian to stay strong.
Kilian bemoaned the cancellations of sports and says his heart goes out to those who won’t be able to participate in their spring sports.
He recalls how some wrestling programs had been shut down due to an outbreak of staph infection, but it’s never been “…the blanket wrestling is done for the year.”
“But it’s necessary. What we’re doing, what [the state] is doing [is necessary],” he concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.