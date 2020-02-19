SUNNYSIDE — When Ruth Todd, R.N., starts talking about footcare, her clients forget to be ticklish as she carefully trims away overgrown nails and files down dried skin forming callus on the soles of their feet.
While trimming feet is not for everyone, Todd of Prosser created her own retirement business, clipping into the business of trimming ingrown toenails, overgrown nails and sanding down painful calluses.
With more years’ experience than she cares to recall, Todd and her business, “Friendly Foot” offers monthly footcare for Lower Valley seniors and diabetic clients at area senior citizen centers.
She recently added the Sunnyside Senior Citizens Center, 1400 Federal Way, to her list of locations.
“I like holding my clinics on Wednesdays,” she said, noting the Sunnyside clinic is held the fourth Wednesday morning of the month by appointment.
Seniors who may have mobility issues and those with diabetes unable to care for their own toes are her primary clients.
“A lot of people have trouble reaching their feet after a certain age and many even have trouble seeing their feet,” she said.
“Some clients have peripheral neuropathy issues making it difficult to deal with the business of trimming their toenails,” Todd remarked.
That is where Todd and her years of working with foot clinic issues in assisted living centers, nursing homes, and in-home settings.
A person should have their toes trimmed every eight weeks, she stressed.
Todd, who spent most of her nursing career in administrative positions, has a personal reason for her interest in footcare.
She hikes and still occasionally climbs mountains. As a mountain climber, she protects her feet and knows how neglect of her feet can be a danger and a cause for pain.
As she trims feet, she offers practical tips for caring for feet between visits. Wearing loose socks and comfortable shoes are a must.
Todd also suggests using gentian violet antiseptic instead of hydrogen peroxide to handle cuts to the feet and heel cracks.
“It stains the foot but it’s gentler to use,” she suggests.
For appointments with Todd, interested people can call her at 509-303-0079 or call the Sunnyside Senior Center, 509-839-4220.
