PROSSER — Rolling Hills Chorus will present their “Wishes. Hopes and Dreams concert on Friday, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. at the Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave.
A second concert will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m. at the Faith Assembly Auditorium, 1800 N. Road 72, Pasco.
General admission is $15 and $10 for seniors, students and military personnel. Tickets are available at Sixth Street Art and Gift Gallery, Prosser.
