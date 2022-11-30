The annual Jingle Bell Run will kick off the 38th Lighted Farm Implement Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3 hosted by Complete Wellness.
Runners will meet at Complete Wellness, 1503 E. Edison Ave. at 6 p.m. for costume judging and awards. The run will begin promptly at 6:25 p.m. just before the parade.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the next Sunnyside Daybreak Rotary project of creating a paved mile pathway at South Hill Park. Donations of blankets, jackets, and winter gear are also welcome and appreciated for the Warm Winter Drive.
To register as a runner, text or call Brittany Byma at 509-830-7326.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.