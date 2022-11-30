Prepare for Christmas liftoff by Santa and his reindeer with help from the elves at Sunnyside Rotary Club and City of Sunnyside staff! Our local Santa helpers are bringing the holiday spirit to town with a weekend full of Christmas activities.

The weekend will begin this Thursday, Dec. 1 with the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting at Centennial Square, 525 E. Edison Ave. According to City Manager Elizabeth Alba there will be coffee, hot cocoa, and cookies provided by the City of Sunnyside, as well as a visit from the Miss Sunnyside and Miss Cinco de Mayo courts. The fun begins at 6 p.m.

