Prepare for Christmas liftoff by Santa and his reindeer with help from the elves at Sunnyside Rotary Club and City of Sunnyside staff! Our local Santa helpers are bringing the holiday spirit to town with a weekend full of Christmas activities.
The weekend will begin this Thursday, Dec. 1 with the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting at Centennial Square, 525 E. Edison Ave. According to City Manager Elizabeth Alba there will be coffee, hot cocoa, and cookies provided by the City of Sunnyside, as well as a visit from the Miss Sunnyside and Miss Cinco de Mayo courts. The fun begins at 6 p.m.
“There are so many events to visit this weekend,” said City Manager Elizabeth Alba. “We’re excited to make Sunnyside a destination for the holidays.”
Friday, Dec. 2 events begin with the 38th annual Merry Makings hosted by the Soroptimist of the Lower Valley. The craft fair opens at noon and runs through 5 p.m. in the Mid Valley Mall, 2010 Yakima Valley Hwy.
After visiting the craft fair, head toward downtown Sunnyside where children and their parents can participate in the 9th annual Kid’s Lighted Christmas Parade hosted by the Sunnyside Events Committee. The parade begins at 6 p.m. Those interested can register online by visiting the Sunnyside Events Committee Facebook page or register in person right before the parade at 5 p.m.
Closing out Friday evening is the return of the Festival of Trees hosted by the City of Sunnyside in partnership with Astria Health. The festival begins at 7 p.m. at the Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. First Street. Tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple. Call 509-836-6310 to order your tickets.
All these events and more are happening this weekend along with the 38th annual Lighted Farm Implement Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.