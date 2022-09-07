Classes have officially started back up for Sunnyside Schools as of Thursday, September 1.
Schools throughout Sunnyside had different ways of welcoming back students whether it was by having a pep assembly like the High School or by having teachers, police officers and firefighters give students high fives as they entered the school like at Chief Kamiakin Elementary who also had Wal-Mart employees distributing supplies to students.
“The first day was amazing at CK! I loved seeing all of our families and students back on campus. Our students smiling faces were so missed over the summer…We are ready for an awesome year here,” stated Kimberly Frank, Principle at Chief Kamiakin elementary.
All schools have started classes in Sunnyside with kindergarten at Sun Valley Elementary starting today.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
