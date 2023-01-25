GRANDVIEW — With over 10 years in his leadership position, Scoutmaster Tim Bardell has decided to step down and will be turning the responsibilities of Scoutmaster for Scouts BSA Troop 643 over to Nik Schultz.
Scoutmaster Bardell started his Scouting career at a young age in 1963 as part of Cub Scout Pack 693 in the Highline area of Burien, WA. Growing through the ranks of Scouting, he achieved the rank of Eagle in 1970. Afterward, Bardell went on to serve in the US Navy’s nuclear submarine fleet as a Lieutenant. Five years into his military career, he continued his service in the Navy reserves and came to the valley to settle down and start a family. After working with the Department of Energy at Hanford for 10 years, he went into business for himself, opening B7 Engineering in Sunnyside. He retired from the Navy Reserves as a Commander.
Wanting his children to have the same experience he had growing up, he started taking them to Cub Scouts as soon as they were of age. Not one to be a bystander, Bardell himself became an adult leader to assist the Pack. In his capacity as a Scout leader, Bardell watched his children progress through the Cub Scout program and on into Boy Scout Troop 643 in Grandview, with two of his sons achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Bardell recounts, “Scouting was a contributor to my success; it was a blessing to watch my boys grow up in Scouting”.
As his children grew and went onto their next adventure, Bardell remained dedicated to Scouting, eventually assuming the role of Scoutmaster in 2011. In 2020, Scoutmaster Bardell played a critical part in establishing and creating Troop 644, Grandview’s first all-girl troop.
Through his time as Scoutmaster, Bardell aided and assisted the scouts in climbing Mt. Adams and Mt. St. Helens, canoeing through the Hanford Reach of the Columbia River and down the Snake River several times, and guided the Scouts on countless day hikes, snow camps and summer camps. Scoutmaster Bardell has mentored and trained over 30 scouts, 10 earning the rank of Eagle. “Being Scoutmaster was a blessing, one of the most rewarding of my many adventures. It is such a pleasure seeing a scout start small and insecure and growing into a confident leader.”
Bardell has received numerous adult Scouting awards, including the District Award of Merit, the Silver Beaver, the God and Service Award, the Scoutmaster Award of Merit and the Vigil Honor in the Order of the Arrow. He is a 2021 recipient of the Orin Dybdahl Youth Service Award from the Grandview Chamber of Commerce.
Bardell will stay active as an Assistant Scoutmaster, continuing to give mentorship and guidance to our local youth. He and his wife Ann will continue as leaders of the all-girl Troop 644.
Nik Schultz is an alumnus of Troop 643, having earned Eagle Scout in 1999. He comes back to Scouting after serving 22 years in the US Coast Guard, retiring last year as a Chief Warrant Officer.
Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of The American Legion in Grandview charters Troop 643 and their sister Troop 644. They, along with a Troop in Zillah, are the only active, functioning Troops in the Lower Valley.
Both Grandview Troops meet weekly on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Grandview Community Center. All male and female youth who are at least 10 years old and currently in the 5th grade, or age 11 through 18 are eligible to join.
Jim Davidson is adjutant of the Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of the American Legion in Grandview. He can be reached at adjutant.walegion57@gmail.com or 509-882-1984.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.