GRANDVIEW — With over 10 years in his leadership position, Scoutmaster Tim Bardell has decided to step down and will be turning the responsibilities of Scoutmaster for Scouts BSA Troop 643 over to Nik Schultz.

Scoutmaster Bardell started his Scouting career at a young age in 1963 as part of Cub Scout Pack 693 in the Highline area of Burien, WA. Growing through the ranks of Scouting, he achieved the rank of Eagle in 1970. Afterward, Bardell went on to serve in the US Navy’s nuclear submarine fleet as a Lieutenant. Five years into his military career, he continued his service in the Navy reserves and came to the valley to settle down and start a family. After working with the Department of Energy at Hanford for 10 years, he went into business for himself, opening B7 Engineering in Sunnyside. He retired from the Navy Reserves as a Commander.

Jim Davidson is adjutant of the Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of the American Legion in Grandview. He can be reached at adjutant.walegion57@gmail.com or 509-882-1984.

