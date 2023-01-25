Screen-free ways to spend more time with your family
StatePoint

StatePoint — Looking to spend more quality time with your family? Check out these five ways to put down the devices and get active.

1. Upgraded outdoor games: Give outdoor play an upgrade with KidiGo NexTag from VTech, designed for ages 5 and up. Way more than just tag, it’s a high-tech spin on 20 different backyard games including capture the flag, freeze tag and hide-and-seek. To play, all you need are the four included electronic units and adjustable arm bands. A friendly voice explains the quick and easy-to-learn rules and no referee is required -- the game lets you know who got tagged, who’s safe and who’s it. With single- and multi-player options, the whole family can get in on the fun, especially when you combine two systems. Play indoors or out with a 135-foot range between units. All you have to do is press the big button and tag, you’re it!

