SUNNYSIDE — Noting that people over the age 60 are being considered most vulnerable to the coronavirus disease, popular senior gathering spots have announced they are cancelling all social events. However, arrangements for the meals served at the centers are still being made available.
Senior centers in Sunnyside, Grandview and Prosser announced last that their centers were closed until further notice.
Sherrie Holden, president of the Senior Center said the 1400 Federal Way is closed, but the People for People meals are still available, a statement was confirmed by Meals on Wheels Manager Lorena Fernandez.
“While all of our county or dining rooms have closed due to the COVID-19 ban on large gatherings, people who depend on us for meals may still pick up a week’s supply of frozen meals at designated dining sites,” Fernandez announced.
If seniors are unable to pick up their meals at the Sunnyside or Grandview dining rooms, “…we can still deliver meals to their homes,” she added.
The Grandview senior center, 812 Wallace Way, also serves Mabton elderly. “They are also eligible for the home delivery program,” Fernandez added.
The meals will be delivered on Mondays in Sunnyside or on Tuesday in Grandview between the hours of 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.
“But anyone who has missed those dates can still call for the meals,” she stressed.
Fernandez said meals can be ordered by calling the Yakima office at (509) 426-2601.
Those who live in Benton County may call (509) 786-1148 to order meals or to ask for meal delivery at the Prosser Senior Center on Dudley Avenue.
