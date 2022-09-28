“It’s a bad day, not a bad life.” This was the message shared on Sunday, September 25 during the Suicide Prevention Month walk organized by staff at Silvia’s Professional Tax Services.
More than 50 people walked in support of mental health and suicide awareness.
“I am hoping we can make this bigger every year,” said Ramos after the walk from the Sunnyside High School parking lot to Centennial Square. The event was created in an effort to raise awareness and provide support to those who have lost loved ones to suicide.
Supporters arrived early enough to create their own posters with sayings including “It’s okay to not be okay.”
Words of encouragement were shared by City Manager Elizabeth Alba at Centennial Square, where booths including Sunnyside United-Unidos, United Family Center, and Community Health of Washington were available giving out information on suicide prevention and mental health resources.
After the walk, a balloon release was held to honor those lost to suicide.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, or text HOME to 741-741.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
