Soroptimist flower sale blooms

Soroptimist International of the Lower Yakima Valley club will be having a flower sale to fundraise for women and children throughout the community. They will also be working with Live Your Dream and area youth to provide educational opportunities and economic benefits for women with the money they fundraise.
They will be selling basket stuffers which include spike plants, potato vines, verbenas, and rhodiolas which need to be ordered by Apr. 1. They will also be selling individual geraniums and wave petunias that need to be ordered by Apr. 23. Pick up an order form at Hearth and Home Realtor in Sunnyside or at the Sunnyside Sun location or contact Dawn Williams at 509-830-2750 to order. Pick up for the orders will be at Banner Bank on May 7 in Sunnyside.
Soroptimist is an international group that has been a movement in Sunnyside since 1981 when the club was first extended to the Lower Yakima Valley. Williams has been a member of the Soroptimist of the Lower Yakima Valley chapter for 20 years and will be organizing the annual event.
The passionate volunteers at Soroptimist hope to encourage and enable young women to live to their full potential. “We are very excited to give back to the community to empower women and show young girls that there are options,” said Williams.
Williams, on behalf of The Soroptimist branch of Sunnyside, would also like to give gratitude to the community for the help they bring to young women and children. “The communities support is greatly appreciated. We wouldn’t be able to do the programs and provide assistance to community members without their support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.