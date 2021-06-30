Sort 4 the Cause raises $102k for charity

The tenth annual Sort 4 the Cause drew a record number of entries this year with more than 800 two-man ranch sorting teams over the course of the three-day event.
Riders came to participate in the Sunnyside cancer fundraiser from all over the country.
In addition to sorting cattle there was also a moment of silence for those that have been lost to cancer.
The event raised a total of $102,000 to benefit three Lower Yakima Valley charities on June 18-20 at Specks Arena.
Last year’s event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but still raised $15,000 bringing the grand total to $540,000.
This year’s beneficiaries include Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care, Children’s Wishes & Dreams and Wellness House. Each group received a check for $34,000.
The ranch sorting sport evolved from general cattle farm work. Separating or cutting cows and driving them into pens that pits a team of two riders on horseback against the clock, while keeping the wrong numbered cattle back.
