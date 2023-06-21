Sort 4 the Cause raises $96K for charity

Riders chase after cattle to steer them in to the next pen during the Sort 4 the Cause cancer fundraiser event, June 17.

 Job Wise

The 12th annual Sort 4 the Cause cancer fundraiser event garnered a total of $96,000.

