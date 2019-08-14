GRANDVIEW — The Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority was the winner of the Marie Combelic Memorial for “Best Booth Display” at the Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo in the open horticulture division, Open Class volunteer Kelly Mears, reported.
The teacher sorority was entered in the organizational and agricultural booths departments at the fair held Aug. 7-10 at the Country Park and Fairgrounds.
Cade Mears earned the Jack Baird Memorial Trophy having collected the “most blue” ribbons by a junior exhibitor (under 16).
Samantha Graf was the Ben A. Perham Trophy winner having collected the highest total of points in fruit entries.
Earning the most entries in the open class for vegetables was Olivia Mears, which earned her the Simplot Soilbuilders Trophy.
Paul Groeneweg was presented the Williard and Cathy Mears Trophy for best individual garden entry.
Merle Graham turned in the ‘best tested’ hay to win the Pioneer Hi-bred Haymaster Trophy.
Kloe O’Brien brought home the Peggy S. Jones Trophy for securing the most premium points in 4-H entries.
