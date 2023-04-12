The Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, 737 South 16th Street, will be host to a Special Pop-up Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 in support of Sunnyside students that take part in the Special Olympics.
The market will have an array of local vendors such as Mama’s Java Mobile, Amber’s Pot Holders and Not Your Ordinary Farm Girl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.