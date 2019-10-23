PROSSER — The First Annual Prosser All City Spelling Bee held Sat., Oct.19, at the city Community Center in Prosser was flat out family fun.
Words were flying fast and furious for just over an hour with more than 40 spellers, ages 6 to over 70, parsing and spelling words in front of parents, friends and the loyal who filled the community center. The first-time event hosted by the Prosser Senior group and sponsored by Northwest Farm Credit Services of Sunnyside and Studio 11 Tattoo and Tom Denchel Ford of Prosser, was the place to be during the rainy weekend day.
With eight age groups, a pair of a judges, a master photographer and a guest Master of Ceremonies and the Senior group Bee Committee, the correct spelling of words small to mouthfuls, was the order of the hour.
Prizes awarded to all participants and special prizes to top three finishers in each age group ranged from pizza, to group activities, jewelry, gift baskets, local bank gifts and more.
The Senior Citizens’ group President Shelly Pontin was satisfied with the event. “It was just the best having families together for this kind of fun. Dads and Moms were spelling with their kids. Does it get any better? I don’t think so.”
Next up is the Senior group’s long list of community activities are Letters to Santa (details to come) and then the January 2020 All City Chili and Cornbread cookoff. Check out the group’s Facebook page for details and ever-changing list of events for all and all the Bee photos.
