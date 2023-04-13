The Spirit of Sunnyside Awards Dinner and Auction will take place on Saturday, April 22 at 6 p.m. at the Community Center, 1521 S. 1st Street. The event is hosted by the 2022-2023 Miss Sunnyside Court and sponsored by the City of Sunnyside.
Nomination forms are open for "outstanding citizens in the community." All nominations must include a brief letter detailing the reasons why the person should be considered for this award. Nominees must be resident of, or work in, Sunnyside, Outlook, Mabton, or Bickleton.
Categories for nominations include Legacy, Health Care Person, Educator, New Business of the Year, Public Employee or Official, Business Person, Non-Profit, Youth, Beautification (business or home), Volunteer, Agriculture Business/Person.
Nominations are also being accepted for a “Hero,” or person of distinguished courage, ability, admired for brave deeds and noble qualities.
The online form also has the option to purchase tickets, decorate a table, donate an auction item, dessert, or a monetary amount. All monetary donations are tax deductible and help benefit the Miss Sunnyside Scholarship Program.
Tickets to the awards banquet are $40 per person or $280 for a table of 8.
For more information about the Spirit of Sunnyside Awards Dinner and Auction, visit the Miss Sunnyside Ambassadors – Scholarship Program Facebook page.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
