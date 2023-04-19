0518 Spirit of Sunnyside_0280.jpg

Honored as healthcare person of the year during the 2022 Spirit of Sunnyside Awards Banquet was Elizabeth Martinez, a Sunnyside High School alumni and nurse at Astria Sunnyside Hospital for more than 20 years.

 Ileana Martinez

The Spirit of Sunnyside Awards Dinner and Auction will celebrate and honor Sunnyside’s best and brightest this Saturday, April 22 at 6 p.m. at the Community Center, 1521 S. 1st Street.

