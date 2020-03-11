GRANDVIEW — There will be a senior citizen St. Patrick’s Day Party at the Grandview Community Center on 812 Wallace Way on Tuesday, March 17 at 10:30 a.m.
Open to all area seniors with fun, games, door prizes, candy guess, and Bingo.
Please call (509) 882-9230 two days in advance to make reservations for the People for People senior lunch program. For more information, call (509) 882-9219.
