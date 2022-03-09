PROSSER — Three Prosser-based, not-for-profit organizations invite area residents to join them as they “Stand with Ukraine” in the Green Room at the Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., this Friday, March 11.
The Princess Theatre, Mustangs for Mustangs, and Prosser Rotary Club are joining forces to present this informative, fund-raising evening. The event will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and will include a presentation of videos, images, and stories from the Ukraine, as well as Ukrainian food, local wines and beers, and sodas available for purchase.
“If you are wondering how you can personally help Ukrainians affected by the current war in the Ukraine, please joins us as we ‘Stand with Ukraine’,” said organizer Peter Cole, Princess Theatre board member and local Rotary club member.
He added, “The community support for this event has been outstanding; people have signed on to help in just about any way they can. I spoke recently with a Prosser woman from the Ukraine, and it is just heartbreaking as these events unfold with the war. I am hopeful that this gesture from our small town will at least help with the immediate needs of someone having to start their whole life over in a new country.”
During Friday’s event, the three organizations will collect financial donations to help provide material support to Ukrainians as they flee the war; funds will help purchase such items as food, diapers, and medicine. All proceeds from Princess food and beverage sales during “Stand with Ukraine” will be donated to this effort.
Funds collected during the evening will go to Transforming Nations, a Christian charity, that is working directly with Ukrainian refugees on the Polish border. Its leader is Mike Reznik, a Ukrainian-America and 20-year friend of M4M founder Brett Dillahunt’s family. The Prosser event organizers are confident that this charity is well positioned to provide immediate help to refugees in need.
Those wishing to donate directly can do so via Mustangs for Mustangs, Princess Theatre, or Prosser Rotary Club. Simply make a note that the donation is for “Stand with Ukraine,” and those donations will be earmarked for the effort.
In addition to three sponsoring organizations, Horse Heaven Saloon owner Gary Vegar and Chef Laurie Kennedy are donating their time and will provide traditional Ukrainian Borscht meals at the event.
The Princess Theatre will also change its window lighting to the yellow and blue of the Ukrainian flag, in a show of support.
