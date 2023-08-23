BICKLETON — A 1926, Bickleton News edition advertised seeking people to come settle in the Bickleton area. It was quoted as an “ideal location” and “truly the land of plenty”.
In the newspaper were ads from businesses almost forgotten, such as Mark Hocks Blacksmith Shop, The Pastime (now the Bluebird) and the Hooker Hotel where you could get “good home cooked meals at all hours”. There were also ads for the Bickleton Bank with “Capital & Surplus of $50,000”, the Commercial Hotel in Grandview and the Palace Drug in Mabton.
Once again, the invitation is out to come to Bickleton with the 3rd annual Bickleton Community Day just around the corner on Sept. 2.
The little town of Bickleton has officially grown from a population of 90 to 102. There is much to celebrate as the recent wildfires threatened the town as well as Cleveland and Roosevelt with evacuations. Now the suitcases are unpacked, and the community is ready to have some fun looking at all the special vehicles entered in the show, as well as visiting with neighbors and friends from all over. The whole town is involved. There is a wonderful red and blue star quilt to be raffled by the Rebekah Lodge, along with the ladies serving a choice of 25 different varieties of Pie. There are other raffles to support the Alder Creek Pioneer Carousel Museum. The museum will be open that day should anyone enjoy having a tour and the Sew Ladies from the local church will be hosting the giant flea market and vendors in the Grange Hall. Music is planned with the Flat Possum Pickers band on the street if all goes well.
Through the years, Bickleton has had many types of celebrations besides the June Pioneer Picnic and Rodeo.
In the 80’s, there was a Blue Bird Run that attracted many runners from all over the state. Everyone who entered received a shirt and ribbons were awarded for winning the many age categories and distances. That continued for many years.
In the early 2000’s, the church sponsored a July 4th Celebration Pig Roast at the picnic grounds. The pig was butchered and roasted in a make-shift oven. A large potluck picnic followed, along with a grand program having a speaker, music, horseshoes, horse riding and games for the kids. A canon was then shot off with a huge boom and last of all, everyone joined in on a rope-pull through a giant mound of soap foam. That continued for about five years but was unforgettable for many.
In 2008, the museum began sponsoring a classic car show which ran until 2019. The last show had 138 cars entered, which filled the whole town. In 2020, the community organized to put together a more laid back friendly celebration using the now popular Meet and Greet model. Even some motorcycles, rat cars and other strange vehicles were entered last year. Cash prizes will once again be drawn for all entries.
At the risk of the streets being a little more crowded because of Bickleton’s population rise, come one—come all. In 1926 it was just on the cusp of being the demise of horse and buggies and the automobile taking over. So it will not require you to saddle up Old Red. Just fire up the car and head for the hills for a fun exciting day on Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. In case your GPS doesn’t work, Bickleton is on the high plateau area, just at the west end of the Horse Heaven Hills.
