Summer Ale Fest set to take over downtown June 24

A celebration of craft beer, community spirit, and youth sports, the seventh annual Sunnyside Summer Ale Festival is set to take place on Saturday, June 24 at Centennial Square, 525 E Edison Ave., and will showcase an array of craft beer from local breweries, along with a selection of wine, food, and live music.
Beer enthusiasts will have the opportunity to enjoy drinks from Varietal Beer Co. of Sunnyside, Moonshot Brewing, Wandering Hop and more. A wine selection from Bosma Estate Winery, Two Mountain Winery, and others will also be available, along with a variety of food by local eateries including Garcia’s Kitchen, Tacos El Porvenir, and The Love of Mama. Live music will also be on tap for the evening.
Tickets for the event are $35 in advance at summeralefest.com, or $40 at the gate on Saturday, June 24. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older.
The Summer Ale Festival is organized by Sunnyside’s Daybreak Rotary Club, a nonprofit organization, and all proceeds will benefit youth sports and activities in the area. Funds raised throughout the event will also benefit future phases of the Sunnyside Skatepark at Central Park, which was completed in 2022 with funds from the 2019 Ale Fest and assistance from the City of Sunnyside.
The Daybreak Rotary Club adopted the skatepark project in 2015, and officially broke ground on Friday, October 15, 2021. A Tacos 4 Boards event was held on Saturday, June 4 to celebrate the official grand opening of the park surrounded by food vendors and raffle giveaways.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
